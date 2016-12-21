Police search for armed robber in Natick

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - NATICK — Natick Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they repsonded to a Speedway Gas Station on Route 9 Eastbound near the Oak Street intersection shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the robber wore a mask and threatened to have a gun. He was reportedly scared off after a customer exited the bathroom, and fled the gas station with nothing.

Police said the man suspect wore a black vest over a red hooded sweatshirt, a black knit hat and gray ski mask, and is nearly six feet tall.

If anyone has any information on this incident or recognizes the suspect in the pictures, they are urged to contact Natick Police at 508-647-9500

