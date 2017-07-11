Police search for Hyde Park assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Hyde Park.

Investigators say Cesar Lara Aguavivas, was one of four men who broke into a woman’s home on Beaver Street and assaulted her last Friday.

Police say the suspects then took the victim to an ATM and forced her to withdraw cash before taking her car and dumping her in Mattapan.

Aguavivas is considered to be armed and dangerous.

