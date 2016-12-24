Police search for three suspects in armed robbery in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery on Christmas Eve.

Early Saturday morning Worcester police responded to a report of an armed robbery at St. Elmo Road.

When they arrived they found three men all in their twenties.

The three victims were sitting in a parked car when a gold SUV pulled up.

Three men with handguns threatened the victims and stole their cell phones and other personal items.

Two of the victims were hit in the head with a firearm.

One of the suspects fired his gun and hit a parked car in the area.

All victims suffered minor injuries but did not want medical attention.

Worcester Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by anonymous text at 274637 TIPWPD or online at worcesterma.gov/police

