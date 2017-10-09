PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for multiple witnesses to a shooting in Pittsfield that left a 22-year-old woman dead.

The Pittsfield Police Department says in a Friday Facebook post that there were witnesses “both involved and not involved” in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The department is asking for the witnesses to come forward to bring justice for the woman and her family.

Authorities found Jones sitting in a parked car with a bullet wound to her head Oct. 2. Jones was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The state medical examiner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.

The department says they will “not accept an outcome of anything less” than finding and charging those responsible for Jones’ death.

