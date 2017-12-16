Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left pedestrian with serious injuries in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and -run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Falmouth on Friday night.

Officials said the pedestrian, a 24-year-old man, was found in the road.

That person was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falmouth Police.

