BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a man who they believe broke into a pair of nail salons on Newbury Street this week.

Officers said the man broke into one location early Tuesday morning before breaking into the other salon Wednesday.

Both salons are owned by Jennifer Nguyen, who hopes the suspect is caught very soon so this does not happen again in the neighborhood.

“I’m devastated that such a thing could happen to her shop. She is a hard-working person and her salons are wonderful,” one person said.

Police have added extra patrols along Newbury Street during overnight hours.

