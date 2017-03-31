Police searching for man who went missing after Celtics game

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Southborough man who went missing after Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game.

According to police, Michael Kelleher, 23, was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants and black sneakers.

Kelleher is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was seen at the TD Garden and was supposed to meet a friend after the game for a ride home but never showed up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Framingham Police.

