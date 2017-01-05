LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lexington are responding to Tarbell Avenue on Thursday night.

State Police, Firefighters and Lexington Police are the scene of the home of Robert Ivarson.

Police are searching his property. They say he is not at the house.

Ivarson was arrested after he was accused of hate crime. He is required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and stay under house arrest.

