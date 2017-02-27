Police seek suspect after violent stabbing at Quincy karaoke bar

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Detectives returned to the shopping plaza on Quincy Avenue where police say someone stabbed a woman early Sunday morning.

The violence happened inside the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the woman was stabbed over five times. The 43-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities say that a dark colored SUV was leaving the parking lot when they arrived at the scene.

Officers are looking for surveillance video as they try to track down the suspect.

Shoppers were stunned to learn of the bloodshed in what most consider a family friendly area.

