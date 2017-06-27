Police seize large collection of weapons, drugs during I-95 traffic stop

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — State police in Rhode Island last week seized an array of loaded firearms, along with a “large quantity” of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Anthony Mondrez Thompson, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was stopped Thursday night in West Greenwich. He’s accused of shoving an officer into the roadway and fleeing on foot across oncoming traffic before he was arrested on a dozen charges.

Authorities say troopers learned Thompson had a history in firearm and drug trafficking after running his registration, prompting a search of his vehicle.

Thompson was said to be transporting eight high-powered pistols, 2 assault rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, multiple boxes of ammunition, military-grade smoke grenades, assorted camouflage gear, night-vision goggles and a Taser. Troopers also seized about 15 ounces of amphetamines with a street value of about $3,400.

Thompson was arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail.

