Police: Stoneham dog walker stole thousands in items from clients

STONEHAM (WHDH) - A Stoneham dog walker is facing charges after police said she stole thousands of dollars worth of items from clients.

Andrea Sharby, 38, allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry and clothing while working as co-owner of Walk-About Animal Care Services.

Police said officers were called to a Stoneham home on March 12 for a report of larceny and learned that the resident had hired Sharby to take care of her dog about a year ago. The client told them that she noticed her high-end jewelry and brand name clothing disappearing over time after she hired Sharby.

“No one else has access to my home, there was no force of entry,” said the client, who does not want to be identified.

Police said the client went on Sharby’s Facebook page and found a link to the website Poshmark, where users can re-sell high-end clothing and accessories. The woman told police that Sharby was selling items, many of which she recognized as her own. The seller identified herself and police said it was Sharby.

“I wanted to throw up. It was horrible but I also felt validated because I knew something was wrong,” said the client.

Police said an investigation revealed that Sharby had also been selling items at multiple pawn shops. They said investigators also connected her to the sale of a ring that was reported stolen out of Winchester. Police said the owner of the ring was also a customer of Walk-About Animal Care.

Sharby was arrested May 19. During booking, police said officers found Sharby to be in possession of several bags of fentanyl.

“This woman violated her customers’ trust by using her business to steal from people’s homes,” said Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre. “I want to commend the work of all involved for bringing this woman to justice.”

Sharby was charged with five counts of receiving stolen property, larceny and drug possession.

The Stoneham Police Department is in possession of several pieces of jewelry whose ownership is unknown, officials said. Clients of Walk-About Animal Care Services are encouraged to check their belongings and if jewelry is missing, contact Det. Patrick Carroll.

