Police: Suspect on the run after fatal shooting arrested

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man suspected of fatally shooting a 48-year-old woman in the rural town of Wendell has been taken into custody.

State police tell the Telegram & Gazette that 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III was arrested without incident in Orange around 9:15 a.m. Sunday after his vehicle was pulled over.

Starkey was wanted on murder charges in the deadly Wednesday morning shooting of Amanda Glover. Investigators believe Glover and Starkey knew each other but there was no immediate word on a possible motive.

He’s also accused of going to a trucking company in Chicopee and firing at an employee with a shotgun. That man was slightly injured by flying glass.

Starkey is expected in court Monday morning. It couldn’t be determined Sunday if he has an attorney.

