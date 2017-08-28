Police: Suspects used stolen bat to steal wedding cake

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut men are in custody after police say they used a baseball bat stolen from one home to steal wedding cake from a second home.

Police say 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz and 26-year-old Eric Rawson face charged including home invasion and burglary after breaking into two Tolland homes Sunday.

Authorities say they stole a bat from the first home which they used to strike items on the victim’s property.

Officials say they used the bat to break into another nearby house, stealing a laptop, purse, alcohol and the top portion of a wedding cake from the homeowner’s freezer.

The men ran into the woods after being confronted by the homeowner and were captured by police.

Both were held on $100,000 bail. It was not clear if they had lawyers.

