Police teach Wellesley children about MBTA Bomb Squad

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — Children in Wellesley got a special hands-on lesson Monday from the Wellesley Police Department about the MBTA’s Bomb Squad.

Children got to try on protective bomb suits and learned how to use robots and other special technology.

The lesson was part of the Wellesley Summer Youth Academy. The program gives children a look what it is like to work in law enforcement.

