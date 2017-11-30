QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - An Uber driver allegedly assaulted a passenger in Quincy

Police received a report from someone who stated that her friend had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver and that the driver was scheduled to drop the victim off on Cottage Avenue.

The caller described the Uber vehicle as a gray Honda Civic and provided the license plate number.

Officers arrived on Cottage Avenue and spoke with the reporting party who reportedly told officers that she had received a text message from the victim that indicated the Uber driver had touched her inappropriately and that he would not let her out of the vehicle.

The victim sent her friend a screenshot of her current location, police said.

The department then issued a “be on the lookout” or BOLO to all officers in the area.

Around 1:20 p.m., an officer observed a gray Honda Civic traveling on Cottage Avenue. Police said he motioned for the car to stop and allowed the victim to exit the car.

Upon speaking to the victim, she told officers that the Uber driver pulled over to the side of the road and told her to get in the front seat while enroute to Quincy, police said.

The victim stated that this was a ride-share Uber, so she agreed, according to police. She added that the driver then touched her inappropriately. When she told the driver to stop and let her out, police said he locked the door. At this point she texted her friend who called police.

Kastriot Naksi, 46, of Spring Street, West Roxbury was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old and kidnapping.

