Police use drone to arrest man who fled traffic stop, hid in pond

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police in Hyannis used a drone to arrest a man who attempted to escape a traffic stop and hid in a pond but was found with an infrared camera.

Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle in Hyannis on Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m. The driver, Angel Robinson, 24 of Yarmouth, continued driving into the parking lot of the Cape Cod Mall.

According to officials, Robinson fled from his car and into a wooded area, then dove into a pond. Police set up a perimeter around the pond, and detectives arrived on the scene with a drone. An infrared camera on the drone located a heat signature at the edge of the water, where Robinson was found and arrested.

Robinson was charged with several offenses including failure to stop for an officer, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Police say a gun was found in Robinson’s car as well as a large amount of cash and a small amount of narcotics.

