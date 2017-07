SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a 61-year-old woman apparently drowned in the town of South Kingstown.

Police say it happened early Saturday. WJAR-TV reports that several police cruisers were dispatched to Wild Flower Trail just after midnight.

An investigation is underway.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)