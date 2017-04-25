Police: Woman misused disabled parking plates for 7 years

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman has been charged with misusing others’ parking credentials for the disabled — including a dead relative — to park for free at a public garage for seven years, incurring a revenue loss of more than $60,000.

Portsmouth Police Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn says 52-year-old Siobhan Hyman is accused of theft of services and knowingly using a plate to fraudulently obtain free parking.

Police allege Hyman started parking a relative’s Mercedes in 2010. It had a license plate for the disabled. After doing that for four years, they say she used a deceased relative’s Lexus to park for free. That relative also used a placard for the disabled.

Kaltenborn said parking attendants saw Hyman needed no assistance walking away. Hyman turned herself in to police on Saturday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a listed number wasn’t in service.

