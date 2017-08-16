Police: Woman survives 28 days in woods

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — A missing Alabama woman has been found alive after surviving for weeks in the woods.

The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office tells media outlets that 25-year-old Lisa Theris was found Saturday walking along a highway outside of Union Springs, 44 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery. She had been reported missing in mid-July.

Sheriff Raymond Rodgers tells WSFA-TV that Theris had been lost in the woods for almost one month. He says she survived by drinking water from a brook and eating berries and mushrooms. When found, Theris was covered in bug bites and scratches and had lost 50 pounds (23 kilograms).

Deputy Chad Faulkner tells WTVY-TV that the two men Theris was last seen with are being questioned, but haven’t been legally implicated in the case.

The BCSO is continuing an investigation into Theris’ disappearance.

