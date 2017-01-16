Police: Worcester man sexually assaulted girl smuggled in from El Salvador

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested Friday on human trafficking and sexual assault charges, authorities said.

Luis Santos, 22, is accused of paying $5,000 to have a 14-year-old girl from El Salvador smuggled into the United States. Investigators said Santos first began speaking with the girl on Facebook.

Investigators said Santos moved the girl into his Worcester apartment in December after she arrived in the country.

It’s alleged that Santos forced the victim to sleep in his bed, and on more than one occasion sexually touched her against her will.

Santos prevented the victim from attending school, according to investigators. He is accused of locking her in his bathroom and refusing to let her use a phone.

Investigators said Santos let the victim leave his home after three weeks to attend school, at which she contacted family friends to inform them of her situation.

Santos was later placed under arrest. He is charged with kidnapping, rape of a child, human trafficking of a minor and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a minor.

