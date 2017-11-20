WASHINGTON (WHDH) - These two turkeys have a lot to be thankful for this year.

The birds from Western Minnesota will be pardoned by President Donald Trump Tuesday.

They are already in Washington, D.C., staying at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, as per tradition.

Images of the birds in their room were posted to the official White House Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

The National Turkey Foundation is picking up the tab.

After the pardoning, the birds will join last year’s turkeys at Virginia Tech University to live out the rest of their lives.

The turkey pardon tradition started in 1947 during the Harry Truman administration. It then faded away.

President Heorge H.W. Bush brought it back in 1989.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)