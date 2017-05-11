Power outages reported after crash in Billerica

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A single-vehicle crash in Billerica took down power lines and has led to power outages in the area.

Police confirmed the crash, which happened on Lexington Road in Billerica on Thursday afternoon.

Billerica Fire officials say a large power outage has hit the area as a result of the crash, which took down power lines before coming to a rest under a large tree in a yard in the area.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

