Power restored after truck yanks down wires in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — All power has been restored after a moving truck passing through Dorchester Friday morning got tangled in power lines above the road, snapping a utility pole.

Fire officials said at around 9 a.m., a trucker following his GPS tried to maneuver down Dracut Street and caused the major mess, knocking out power to the neighborhood. Video from Sky7 showed the truck with wires wrapped around it.

“I heard a popping sound. It wasn’t like a firecracker or anything but it was an odd sound,” said Rosalind Wornum, who lives nearby.

Utility crews are on the scene working to clear the crash and restore power. All the power in the neighborhood has since been restored.

The driver was not injured in the crash and officials said he will not be cited. The truck belongs to Haulbikes, which was delivering a motorcycle to a house in the area.

