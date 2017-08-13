Prayer vigil set in Concord, NH following Virginia violence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A prayer vigil will be held outside the New Hampshire Statehouse following the violence Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

A vigil will be held Saturday evening in Concord. Organizers say all are welcoming to the interfaith gathering, which will include prayers, silence, songs and candles “to stand against racism and white supremacy.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)