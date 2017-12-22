Pregnant woman trying to sell iPhone beaten, thrown from car in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault on a pregnant woman.

Christian Rodriguez is a person of interest in connection with the assault. The incident happened on Mystic Street when the woman was trying to sell an iPhone online, according to police.

Police said the woman had an interested buyer come to her home on Wednesday, but three people showed up at the home. The woman, who is 18 weeks pregnant, was held at gunpoint, beaten, robbed and then pushed out of a car.

“A person said they would be interested in purchasing it. She gave them her address. They drove to the address. It was two males and a female. The male asked her to jump in the backseat. She got in the car and showed them the iPhone,” Chief Joseph Soloman said.

Soloman said the victim’s boyfriend went back inside to get a charger, when one man pulled out a gun and struck several times with it. The woman was pushed out of the car as the driver sped away.

Police are now using the case as a warning about selling items online. They recommend using designated “safe exchange zones.”

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

A warrant has not yet been issued for Rodriguez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)