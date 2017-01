WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Michelle Obama celebrated her birthday Tuesday.

The First Lady turned 53.

With just a few days left in office, President Obama took to Twiter to send her a sweet message.

“To the girl from the South side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you.”

