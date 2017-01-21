President Trump attends three inaugural balls Friday night

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Trump and his wife Melania attended three inaugural balls Friday night.

People could purchase tickets or donate to the inauguration to attend The Freedom Ball or The Liberty Ball.

The third ball, ‘A Salute to our Armed Services,’ was exclusively for U.S. veterans.

The President stepped on stage and went on to thank his supporters.

The President and First Lade shared their first dance while Frank Sinatra’s song ‘My Way’ played.

At the Inaugural Ball, President Trump joked with guests about whether he should hold onto his Twitter account and continue to tweet, and he said he will.

