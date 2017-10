(WHDH) — Mann Packing is recalling some of its processed vegetable products due to a possible listeria contamination.

Some popular stores that carry these items are Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

The items recalled had best by dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.

