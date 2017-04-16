Proposal made to name highways in honor of slain officer

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — A legislative effort is underway to name stretches of two Massachusetts highways in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Three state lawmakers are co-sponsoring the bill to name a section of Route 20 in Auburn and a portion of Route 9 in Leicester (LESS’-tuhr) after Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr.

Tarentino was shot in the back last May by a man he had pulled over.

Tarentino and his family lived in Leicester and he had served with the town’s police department before joining Auburn’s force.

The bill was discussed at a recent meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation.

One sponsor, Republican state Rep. Paul Frost, says renaming the highways would be a fitting and lasting tribute to Tarentino’s sacrifice.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)