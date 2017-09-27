Prosecutor: Husband bought drugs, bleached home after brutally murdering Lynn teacher

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – A man accused of strangling and stabbing his wife to death pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail after prosecutors detailed the Lynn elementary school teacher’s gruesome murder.

Police arrested Andrew MacCormack, 29, Tuesday on charges he killed his 30-year-old wife, Vanessa. She was found dead Saturday afternoon inside their home on Grand View Avenue in Revere.

Officials said Vanessa MacCormack showed obvious signs of physical trauma when police officers found her body at around 3:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors said she had been strangled and had a trash bag over her head.

“A trash bag appeared to be put on her head at some point in an apparent effort to catch the blood,” said prosecutor Ian Polumbaum.

The state’s chief medical examiner found that Vanessa MacCormack suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation. Prosecutors said the killer “went to great lengths” in an effort cover up the crime.

After the murder, prosecutors said MacCormack left the house with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, withdrew $100 from an ATM, bought cocaine in East Boston and then returned home, where he used bleach to wipe down the bloody crime scene before calling 911.

Investigators said MacCormack sent text messages to his wife’s phone after killing her, which he was in possession of. They said he suggested a missing kitchen knife had suddenly appeared at the crime scene.

Prosecutors said the couple had been talking about divorce just weeks before the murder due to MacCormack’s expensive drug habit, spending $500 a week on drugs. Prosecutors said Vanessa MacCormack had texted him, saying she was considering selling their house and contacting a divorce lawyer. The defense disputed that claim, saying the two were happy together.

Defense attorney John Hayes said his client did not commit the heinous crime and that the real killer is still on the loose.

MacCormack’s arrest followed the recovery of surveillance video, the execution of a search warrant, interviews with multiple witnesses, examination of phone and other records and other tips, according to investigators.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home.”

MacCormack worked as a second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn. Family members described MacCormack as the world’s best mother to her daughter, a loving wife and a devoted daughter and sister.

“I hope for my sister to be remembered as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter and teacher,” said Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, in a statement. “My sister was truly a good person with a heart of gold. Family was everything to her. My heart is so broken that she is gone. I just hope her legacy may live on and we get answers about her death.”

The defense requested that MacCormack’s bail be set at $50,000, citing no criminal record. The request was denied.

MacCormack is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)