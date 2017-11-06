Prosecutors: Woman sold heroin out of a school van in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The driver of a van that transports special needs students to school has been charged with selling heroin out of the vehicle in Framingham.

Police arrested Rudencia Montes, Juan Miranda-Ortiz and Corrine Gentile Friday on drug charges at Cushing Park.

Prosecutors say Montes was using the van to do more than just transport students. She’s accused of using the van to deal heroin.

An officer working near the park’s entrance saw the van – driven by Montes – pull into a parking lot. They said another car pulled in and Miranda-Ortiz exited the van and completed a drug deal with Gentile, according to police.

Police said an officer questioned the suspects and found heroin inside the the van.

Montes drove for the Accept Education Collaborative in Natick. The educational nonprofit for special needs students said it fired Montes after the arrest Friday. A spokesman added that no students were present or involved in the alleged drug deal.

The company released a statement to 7News that reads in part:

Although no students were present or involved, the alleged conduct is of great concern to us; the parents of the students who were transported by this driver have been notified. The well-being of our students is paramount, and we will continue to take all steps needed to provide them with safe and effective transportation to and from school.

Montes pleaded not guilty on Monday to dealing heroin. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail. The three suspects are due back in court in December.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)