BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered outside the Statehouse Saturday in defense of DACA. They are demanding federal protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Demonstrators shared their stories and frustrations with the government and their fears about the future.

Many immigrants at the rally said they feel under attack.

Two weeks ago, President Trump ended DACA, a program that deferred deportation of people who came to the US illegally as children.

The president’s actions are set to go into effect in six months. The president is reportedly working on a deal with Democrats to help Dreamers.

