Quincy bus crash driver in court Thursday

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The man responsible for a bus crash in Quincy faced a judge today.

The accident happened back in October when the bus came crashing through a home on Quarry Street.

No children were on the bus when the crash happened.

The driver, Mark Woods was charged with negligent operation.

Woods also took out a telephone pole, a fence and a fire hydrant during the crash.

No one was hurt.

