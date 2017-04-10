Quincy Police: Driver mistakenly takes off with baby in Uber

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police said an Uber driver accidentally drove off with a couple’s 9-month-old baby in the backseat of his car, leading the parents to call 911.

Police said the couple was picked up at their home in Quincy and headed to a relative’s house in Whitman. The baby’s father said they then made a pit stop at the Tedeschi’s on Washington Street so he could buy a drink.

Police said the driver thought he was dropping the father off at Tedeschi’s on the way to Whitman, not realizing the baby’s mother was not in the backseat when he drove off. The couple frantically called 911 and said they thought their intentions to keep the baby in the car were clear.

“I don’t know if he didn’t understand but we have been trying to contact him and he’s not picking up,” the father said in the 911. “I can’t get through the Uber app to contact him.”

The parents were able to track the driver on the Uber app, helping the police find the driver and reunite the parents with their baby about 20 minutes later. Police said there was a miscommunication due to a language barrier between the driver and the passengers.

A report was filed by police with the Department of Children and Families.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)