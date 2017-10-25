Quincy Police searching for vehicle in connection with theft from car

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are looking for a distinctive vehicle in connection with the theft of items from a car at a golf course in Quincy.

According to police, a vehicle entered the parking lot of the Granite Links Golf Course on Oct. 15. The driver dropped off a passenger who grabbed a bicycle out of the back of the pickup truck he was riding in, then rode around the lot of the golf course, checking door handles.

Police say the suspect entered one car, stole cosmetics and medication, then was picked up by the driver and the truck drove away.

Officials say the pickup truck is distinctive because of its white hood.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects are asked to contact Quincy Police.

