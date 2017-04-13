Quincy road back open after major water main break

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Crews worked through the night on Wednesday to repair a road in time for Thursday morning’s commute.

A massive water main break sent water soaring and nearby homes had to deal with water in their basement.

Water shot up into the air, as high as some of the houses along a Quincy street.

The water main broke underneath Newport Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The Rodriguez family had about a foot of water in their basement, but they know it could have been much worse.

“Not what you expect to come to when you’re coming out of work,” said a member of the family. “But luckily everything is fine. The city’s taking the water out.”

It was about a half hour before crews were able to shut off the water.

Quincy DPW blames a rusted bolt on a pipe off the main line and 90 year old parts that let go with such force it sent pieces of the road into the air.

