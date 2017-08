QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – A Dunkin’ Donuts in Quincy will soon just be called Dunkin.

The store will be the first in the chain to drop the “donuts” from the name. It’s all part of Dunkin’s experiment to re-brand the company.

Company officials say the name change and remodel will happen at the Quincy location in December.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)