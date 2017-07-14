Rachelle Bond to be released from prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of Bella Bond will be released from prison on Friday.

Rachelle Bond was sentenced to two years probation this week after she plead guilty to being an accessory when Bella was murdered back in 2015.

As part of her plea deal, she agreed to testify against Michael McCarthy, who was sentenced to life in prison last month.

Rachelle Bond will enter a rehab facility for substance abuse.

