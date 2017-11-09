Radio host Michael Felger apologizes for comments on Roy Halladay’s death

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — A Boston sports radio personality is apologizing for a controversial rant about former baseball star Roy Halladay’s death in a plane crash.

Michael Felger, co-host of the “Felger and Mazz” talk show on WBZ-FM, said on the show Thursday that his comments were “over the top” and “insensitive.” He said he felt “bad about what happened on a lot of levels.”

“I could come in and say I apologize if I offended anyone. But that’s fake and everyone hates that,” said Felger. “The only folks that I would really want to extend that to are the loved ones of Halladay.”

Felger had called Halladay a “moron” and “idiot” and said he “got what he deserved” in a lengthy rant Wednesday that also referenced the untimely deaths of animal show host Steve Irwin and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

“It just sort of angers me you care that little about your life,” said Felger on Wednesday. “About the life of your family. Or your little joy ride, is that important to you? That you’re going to risk dying? You’re 40 years old, a multi-millionaire with a loving family.”

Halladay, a 40-year-old retired pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, died Tuesday when his small ICON A5 aircraft crashed off the coast of Tampa, Florida.

