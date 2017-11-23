RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A Randolph brother and sister are taking to the football field together for one last time.

Thanksgiving is a big day for high school football and one particular game will be extra special for siblings Armani and Anabela Mette.

The two have played side-by-side on the Randolph High School varsity team for the past year.

Thursday’s game is the last of the season for Randolph, marking the last game for team captain and senior Armani.

Armani has played on the team for the past four years, following in the footsteps of his two older brothers.

Junior Anabela continued with this tradition, playing for the past three years.

“She got involved watching us. Every Sunday night, we watch football, Patriots on, and she was like, ‘I want to get into this,'” Armani explained. “We thought she was going to stop because we’ve never seen a girl as tough as her.”

Anabela plans to play football her senior year as well.

Randolph faces off against Atlantis Charter High School at 10:30 a.m.

