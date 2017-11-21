Randolph grocery store sells 11 winning lottery tickets worth $100K each

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A grocery store in Randolph had a bit of a lucky streak on Sunday night, churning out 11 big winners.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Twitter page, 11 winning Mass Cash tickets were sold at the Shaw’s at 121 Memorial Pkwy. Those tickets were $100,000 winners.

A 12th winning ticket was also sold at H&H Son in Groton.

Lottery officials did not say if anyone has come forward to claim those prizes.

