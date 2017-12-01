WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Several local lawmakers are talking about former National Security Adviser Michael pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Mass. lawmakers said they believe Flynn made the right decision by pleading guilty, but they also say they’re concerned about the future of the country.

Congressman Mike Capuano, just off a flight from Washington, DC, told 7News the guilty plea from Flynn is a good start.

“It seems he’s made the right decision, which is to start telling the truth,” said Rep. Capuano.

Flynn admitted that a senior member of the Trump transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials before the inauguration. CNN reported that person was Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

Congressman Bill Keating said the magnitude of what happened Friday should not be lost on anyone, and expects more could happen with the investigation. Congressman Joe Kennedy II also weighed in on news, saying “The American public deserves to know why without continued interference from the president or anyone else.”

Congressman Seth Moulton tweeted: “Today’s confession is damning. Moving forward, we need to continue to protect the independent investigation. Let me be clear: it would be unacceptable for @POTUS to take any action that impedes the Special Counsel’s investigation.” He went on to say this is bigger than partisan politics.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Sen. Elizabeth Warren reacted on Twitter.

President Trump’s National Security Advisor pled guilty to a federal crime relating to his contacts with the Russian Government. This is not normal. This is not fake news. This is a serious threat to the national security of the United States. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 1, 2017

In Rhode Island, people from Flynn’s hometown of Middletown, Rhode Island said standing by him. 7’s Steve Cooper spoke with those who know Flynn. Hear from them in the video below.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)