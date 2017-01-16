Reading dog found more than 2 weeks after going missing

READING, MA (WHDH) - A Reading family got a big surprise Monday when their dog missing for more than two weeks was found safe.

Cody, a Yorkie mix, went missing from his home on Dec. 29. Michael Creamer, 18, said he opened the door for his friends to come over and Cody ran down the stairs and snuck out the front gate without anyone noticing. The family distributed fliers and posted Cody’s picture on Facebook, with their neighbors helping them look for their dog.

“We knew the elements he was up against,” said Daniel Creamer. “The weather, traffic, other animals out there.”

Michael and his family feared Cody would never return after spending days outside in the cold. Then Monday, they got a phone call. Cody had been located, 4 miles away from home. Apart from losing some weight, Cody was fine.

“I feel blessed my dog survived 19 days on his own,” said Michael Creamer.

