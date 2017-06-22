BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a Charlestown Trooper, Todd Glidden, noticed a passenger in the HOV lane that that did not look normal on Thursday morning.

Glidden says he motioned for the driver to pull over, but he kept driving.

Trooper Kevin O’Brien was at the other end of the HOV lane and also motioned for the man to pull over, but he continued driving.

Trooper Glidden stopped the driver shortly after and noticed the “passenger” was actually a dummy.

The 44-year-old driver from Reading was cited for the HOV violation and failure to stop for police.

