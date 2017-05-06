Real Life ‘Breaking Bad’ teacher in New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico (WHDH) — There is a case of life imitating art in New Mexico. In this case, it is the TV show ‘Breaking Bad.’

High school chemistry teacher John Gose pleaded guilty earlier this week to producing meth.

The 56-year-old taught chemistry, science and vocational training at high schools and middle schools in Las Cruces, New Mexico and El Pas, Texas.

The case bears a striking resemblance to the story line of Breaking Bad’s main character, Walter White.

Both are in New Mexico, with a middle aged chemistry teacher making meth.

Gose was arrested last October during a traffic stop in Las Cruces.

Police found a white Styrofoam ice chest with all of the tools needed to make meth: glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals.

A later search of the property Gose owned turned up enough chemicals to make about a pound of meth, worth more than $40,000 on the street.

The judge in the case ordered Gose to undergo a 60-day evaluation before he was sentenced.

