Red Sox fans asked to arrive early for Game 3 due to increased security

The Boston Red Sox are asking fans to arrive early for Sunday’s playoff game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in order to leave time for security screenings at the gates and increased traffic around the ballpark.

In wake of the Las Vegas concert shooting and the gunman’s research of hotels near Fenway Park, officials will not be taking any chances moving forward.

Game 3 of the American League Division Series is slated to begin at 2:38 p.m. Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch. The Red Sox say fans entering the ballpark will be screened using walk-through metal detectors, and all bags will be checked by trained security staff. No bags or items larger than 16”x 16”x 8” will be permitted inside.

Boston Police Department tactical teams will be stationed inside the ballpark and the surrounding perimeter, and additional police detail officers will be on site, including undercover plain clothes officers monitoring the crowds.

The team says s comprehensive sweep of the ballpark will be completed by Explosive Ordinance Detection teams that will remain on site during the game. Parking and traffic restrictions in the neighborhood will be strictly enforced.

Fans attending the game are asked to speak up if they see anything suspicious.

