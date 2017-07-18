BOSTON, MA (WHDH) — The Red Sox will be celebrating the return of the popular award-winning series Game of Thrones by hosting a themed night at Fenway Tuesday night.

According to the Red Sox, a special Game of Thrones ticket package was available, though the package appears to be sold out at this time. This ticket package gives fans a Game of Thrones experience, including the opportunity to take photographs and sit on the Iron Throne featured on the show. The throne will be set up during the game between gates B and C in the Big Concourse.

Fans will also have a chance to receive bobbleheads of the Sox left fielder, “Ser”Andrew Benintendi, dressed as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. The bobblehead will be holding a sword instead of a baseball bat in the spirit of Game of Thrones.

Actors will also appear in the Big Concourse and Yawkey Way dressed as characters including Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister and more.

The Red Sox are playing host to the Toronto Blue Jays.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)