BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of Red Sox upper management are set to meet with leaders of the Black Community Information Center on Tuesday.

The groups will discuss the racist culture at Fenway Park and potential solutions to the problem.

Last month, several racist incidents happened at Fenway Park during games, including one against Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.

