Red Sox manager John Farrell suspended following outburst

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager John Farrell has been suspended for one game for an outburst during Saturday’s game against the Angels.

The incident happened following the 7th inning of Saturday’s contest, a game the Angels won.

After Sox reliever Fernando Abad was called for a balk, allowing Cameron Maybin to score from third, Farrell got in the face of umpire Bill Miller, leading to the suspension.

Farrell will serve the suspension during tonight’s game against the Minnesota Twins. He will also reportedly be fined for the incident.

