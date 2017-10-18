WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - School officials said they are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened at Weymouth High School Monday.

“As like a student in the high school, knowing that a situation like this has happened in front of us, it’s just not right. It’s just not good,” said Raymond Sibunga.

Students and parents were given very little information on the incident other than the assault happened in the building Monday and involved a minor.

Since the incident involves minors, school officials said they are very limited in what they can say.

Weymouth Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Curtis-Whipple and Principal Alan Strauss did released a statement Tuesday that read in part: “As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately involved the Weymouth Police and took appropriate action.”

Parents said it is hard to talk to their kids about this without really knowing what is going on.

“You teach them the best you can,” said parent Joe Wessling. “If they get in a situation, you hope they know what to do.”

Guidance counselors will be on hand to talk to any students who may need it, according to school officials.

